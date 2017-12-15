  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Nintendo Switch header logo

 NINTENDO SWITCH NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend PREFERRED PARTNER ARTICLE

Decide who survives in 60 Seconds!

A darkly comic survival treat

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: 60 Seconds | Developer: Robot Gentleman | Genre: Adventure
For: Switch   Also on: Android, iPhone, iPad, Windows Phone
 
60 Seconds Switch, thumbnail 1
Image gallery >>
You have just one minute to gather supplies and guide your family members to your fallout shelter before the nuclear bomb hits. What do you take with you? Who do you take with you? 60 Seconds!, the post-apocalyptic indie project from Robot Gentleman, forces you to make these tough decisions and so many more, and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch next week.

You play as Ted, a family man who at a minute’s notice must gather food, supplies, and his panicking family. What you take with you can determine the course of the rest of the game, so choose wisely. You’ll have to go on a frantic scavenger hunt to find the most important items, and the layout of your house changes every playthrough, ensuring the tension never ceases.



If you survive those vital 60 seconds, you’ll find yourself tucked safely away in your fallout shelter, but a new struggle is only just beginning. The post-apocalyptic world is unpredictable, and you’ll find 60 Seconds! throwing unexpected events at you at every turn, forcing you to make some tough decisions. Who eats? Who goes without? What is that knocking sound all about? And what on earth do you do about the infernal mutant cockroach situation? Things can get pretty bleak, but the game’s sharp dark humor will help you press onward. Each time you play the game, you’ll be presented with new decisions that will shape the story in unique ways.



Think you’re prepared to handle your own 1950’s disaster scenario? 60 Seconds! arrives on Nintendo Switch on December 18th.
 
PREFERRED PARTNER ARTICLE
From time to time Steel Media offers companies and organisations the opportunity to partner with us on specially commissioned articles on subjects we think are of interest to our readers. For more information about how we work with commercial partners, please visit http://download.steelmedia.co.uk/terms/SM-Sponsorship-Editorial-Independence-Policy.pdf.
If you're interested in becoming a Preferred Partner please click here.
Reviewer photo
Pocket Gamer staff  15 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
Comments have been disabled for this promotional article.
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
LATEST NEWS
Running!