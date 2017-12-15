Decide who survives in 60 Seconds!

You have just one minute to gather supplies and guide your family members to your fallout shelter before the nuclear bomb hits. What do you take with you? Who do you take with you? 60 Seconds!, the post-apocalyptic indie project from Robot Gentleman, forces you to make these tough decisions and so many more, and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch next week.You play as Ted, a family man who at a minute’s notice must gather food, supplies, and his panicking family. What you take with you can determine the course of the rest of the game, so choose wisely. You’ll have to go on a frantic scavenger hunt to find the most important items, and the layout of your house changes every playthrough, ensuring the tension never ceases.If you survive those vital 60 seconds, you’ll find yourself tucked safely away in your fallout shelter, but a new struggle is only just beginning. The post-apocalyptic world is unpredictable, and you’ll find 60 Seconds! throwing unexpected events at you at every turn, forcing you to make some tough decisions. Who eats? Who goes without? What is that knocking sound all about? And what on earth do you do about the infernal mutant cockroach situation? Things can get pretty bleak, but the game’s sharp dark humor will help you press onward. Each time you play the game, you’ll be presented with new decisions that will shape the story in unique ways.Think you’re prepared to handle your own 1950’s disaster scenario? 60 Seconds! arrives on Nintendo Switch on December 18th.