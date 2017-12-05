  • arrow
Wage Advance Wars-style strategy when Tiny Metal releases on Nintendo Switch later this month

Make every turn count

Product: Tiny Metal
For: Steam
 
Strategy game Tiny Metal is finally coming to consoles on December 21st, bringing Advance Wars inspired battles to the Switch and Steam.

Tiny Metal pits your forces and their unique hero units against various factions during the game's campaign and skirmishes, or against friends in local and online multiplayer.

You'll need to carefully position and strike with units like riflemen and gunships to master this tactical challenges, utilizing terrain, height advantages, flanking, captured territory, and tide-turning strategies like airstrikes and hero unit abilities.

We'll keep you updated on price and other relevant details as Tiny Metal's launch nears. You can learn more on the game's site and Steam page.
 
Christian Valentin 5 December 2017
