  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Steam header logo

 STEAM NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

The Almost Gone by Happy Volcano snaps up second place at the Big Indie Pitch in Brighton 2017

It's not quite gone...but, almost

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: The Almost Gone | Publisher: Happy Volcano
For: Steam
 
Whilst first place went to a cross-platform MOBA, the Big Indie's Pitch's worthy runner up went to Happy Volcano's The Almost Gone.

Subscribe to AppSpy on

The Almost Gone is a narrative-driven exploration game where a young girl's spirit looks for a way out of the afterlife as she tries to understand her own death.

Each level takes place in a small block which can be investigated, rotated, and explored. Here you'll uncover clues and begin unraveling parts of a deeper story. Don't be fooled by the childish appearance of the game, however, as the narrative is far darker than you'd expect.

The Almost Gone should be coming to Mac/PC in 2018. Though no mobile title has been officially announced, we'd hope that Happy Volcano would consider bringing it to touchscreen devices eventually. 



 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 26 July 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!