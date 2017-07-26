The Almost Gone by Happy Volcano snaps up second place at the Big Indie Pitch in Brighton 2017

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Whilst first place went to a cross-platform MOBA, the Big Indie's Pitch's worthy runner up went to Happy Volcano's The Almost Gone.The Almost Gone is a narrative-driven exploration game where a young girl's spirit looks for a way out of the afterlife as she tries to understand her own death.Each level takes place in a small block which can be investigated, rotated, and explored. Here you'll uncover clues and begin unraveling parts of a deeper story. Don't be fooled by the childish appearance of the game, however, as the narrative is far darker than you'd expect.The Almost Gone should be coming to Mac/PC in 2018. Though no mobile title has been officially announced, we'd hope that Happy Volcano would consider bringing it to touchscreen devices eventually.