Square Enix's cave-exploring multiplayer Spelunker Party! heads to Nintendo Switch on October 19th

Square Enix announced today that it'll be bringing the entertaining multiplayer Spelunker Party! to the Nintendo Switch in October.
In Spelunker Party!, Spelunkette and her pals have to traverse deep, dark caves, make it across dangerous terrains, and survive the numerous crazy creatures that wait for them. In the midst of the chaos, you can also adopt adorable pets to do some dirty work for you, like finding treasure.
With over 100 challenging stages to clear, you and up to three friends'll be able to pick up Litho-stones throughout each map to unlock new items and equipment. Of course, though you can play with a few friends you don't have to. Apparently the game'll be just as grand going solo.
Spelunker Party! arrives on the Nintendo Switch and Steam on October 19th. We'll let you know when it drops.