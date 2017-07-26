Lost Words by Sketchbook Games takes home third place in the Big Indie Pitch Brighton 2017

It was a very close call, but Lost Words by Sketchbook Games won third place in Brighton's Big Indie Pitch.
Lost Words is a narrative adventure game starring our young protagonist and aspiring writer, Izzy. While dealing with the loss of her grandmother, she writes a fantasy story in which she quests to prove herself between the pages of her diary.
By running around and interacting with the words on the page, there are all sorts of tasks to complete. Move the text around to figure out curious puzzles, use specific words to make choices and affect your environment, and physically experience the story come to life in front of you.
Lost Words will at least be headed to PC (Steam) and console sometime in the near future. With a story written by Rhianna Pratchett, gorgeous visuals, and interesting mechanics on offer, we're excited to see how this one turns out.