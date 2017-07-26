  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Steam header logo

 STEAM NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

Lost Words by Sketchbook Games takes home third place in the Big Indie Pitch Brighton 2017

More than a diary

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Lost Words | Publisher: Sketchbook Games
For: Steam
 
It was a very close call, but Lost Words by Sketchbook Games won third place in Brighton's Big Indie Pitch. 

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Lost Words is a narrative adventure game starring our young protagonist and aspiring writer, Izzy. While dealing with the loss of her grandmother, she writes a fantasy story in which she quests to prove herself between the pages of her diary. 

By running around and interacting with the words on the page, there are all sorts of tasks to complete. Move the text around to figure out curious puzzles, use specific words to make choices and affect your environment, and physically experience the story come to life in front of you. 

Lost Words will at least be headed to PC (Steam) and console sometime in the near future. With a story written by Rhianna Pratchett, gorgeous visuals, and interesting mechanics on offer, we're excited to see how this one turns out. 



 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 26 July 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!