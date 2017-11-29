STEAM NEWS - NEW RELEASE Printable version | Send to a friend PREFERRED PARTNER ARTICLE Perform spells with your actual hands in VR battler Elemental Combat Fight fire with fire, air, earth, or water Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips Product: Elemental Combat | Publisher: Avrlon | Genre: Fighting Fighting For: Steam Also on: AR Tweet Pocket Gamer staff by



You unleash various different moves by performing actual martial arts moves with your hands. I don't think that means you'll be Bruce Lee when you're done with it though.



These moves are all based on one of four different elements, and each of them has its own strengths and weaknesses. Fire, for example, is incredibly damaging but lacks defensive options.







Selecting the elements that work best for you is part of the battle, and the fun. You'll really develop your own fighting style while playing.



There are two different modes of play here too. The single player basically serves as training, where you can practice your moves so you don't embarrass yourself.



Because the rest is pure multiplayer, and you're going to have to bring your A-game if you want to best the real players you're up against.#







Elemental Combat won Best VR Game at the PGC XR Helsinki Indie Competition, and placed as a runner up in the best XR game award at the same event.



Suffice to say, it's pretty decent - and works an absolute treat in VR. If you want to try it for yourself, go ahead and grab it on



