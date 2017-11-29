  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Steam header logo

 STEAM NEWS - NEW RELEASE

Printable version | Send to a friend PREFERRED PARTNER ARTICLE

Perform spells with your actual hands in VR battler Elemental Combat

Fight fire with fire, air, earth, or water

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Elemental Combat | Publisher: Avrlon | Genre: Fighting
For: Steam   Also on: AR
 
Elemental Combat is a competitive VR game for those who love wizards and martial arts. It plays a lot like an FPS, except you're performing spells instead of blasting people in the face with a shotgun.

You unleash various different moves by performing actual martial arts moves with your hands. I don't think that means you'll be Bruce Lee when you're done with it though.

These moves are all based on one of four different elements, and each of them has its own strengths and weaknesses. Fire, for example, is incredibly damaging but lacks defensive options.



Selecting the elements that work best for you is part of the battle, and the fun. You'll really develop your own fighting style while playing.

There are two different modes of play here too. The single player basically serves as training, where you can practice your moves so you don't embarrass yourself.

Because the rest is pure multiplayer, and you're going to have to bring your A-game if you want to best the real players you're up against.#



Elemental Combat won Best VR Game at the PGC XR Helsinki Indie Competition, and placed as a runner up in the best XR game award at the same event.

Suffice to say, it's pretty decent - and works an absolute treat in VR. If you want to try it for yourself, go ahead and grab it on Steam right now where it's 10% off.
 
PREFERRED PARTNER ARTICLE
From time to time Steel Media offers companies and organisations the opportunity to partner with us on specially commissioned articles on subjects we think are of interest to our readers. For more information about how we work with commercial partners, please visit http://download.steelmedia.co.uk/terms/SM-Sponsorship-Editorial-Independence-Policy.pdf.
If you're interested in becoming a Preferred Partner please click here.
Reviewer photo
Pocket Gamer staff  29 November 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
Comments have been disabled for this promotional article.
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!