PlayStation Vita header logo

 PLAYSTATION VITA NEWS - NEW RELEASE

[Update] Critically acclaimed Zelda-like Oceanhorn finally releases for Playstation Vita

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery

Product: Oceanhorn | Developer: Cornfox & Bros. | Publisher: FDG Entertainment | Genre: Adventure
For: PS Vita   Also on: iPhone, iPad, Steam
 
Update on May 17 at 12:09: Oceanhorn is now out on Playstation Vita just as planned for €14.99. You can get it here, enjoy!



Oceanhorn has been one of mobile's best little Zelda-like experience to date and it's still getting updated with some new graphical improvements every now and then.

It's so good that it's been ported to plenty of platforms and it was just a matter of time before it would finally end up on Sony's portable machine.



Announced with little fanfare on its Playstation Blog, it's been confirmed that Oceanhorn will finally release on May 17th in Europe and North America digitally.

Read our review if you need to know what the game's like but don't sleep on this one!
 
Clement Renaudin 17 May 2017
