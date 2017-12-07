  • arrow
 OTHER NEWS - UPCOMING

Ryan Reynolds to star in the live-action Detective Pikachu movie and it's breaking the internet

Maybe next time, Danny

It's been a sweet minute since we last heard anything about Detective Pikachu's live action film, but today we found out exactly who'll be voicing our fluffy, yellow protagonist. 



Detective Pikachu was first teased over a year ago with little more than a name to go on, and that's still pretty much the case now. Partly based on the 3DS game, Great Detective Pikachu, the plot revolves around Kathryn Newton (Lady Bird) and Justice Smith (The Get Down) as they team up with Pikachu to find Smith's kidnapped father. 

As for the yellow-furred beast, Pikachu will be voiced by Ryan Reynolds. Whether it'll be full-on dialogue or the usual 'pika pika' style, I'm good with either, and I don't know which element I'm enjoying more this morning: the internet's reaction to Ryan Reynolds being cast, or the internet's reaction to it not being Danny DeVito. 

Anyone else excited about watching Dead Pikachool? Sorry, Detective Deadpool? SORRY, Detective Pikachu? Let us know in the comments below. 

In the meantime, here's a video by Tealhollow1 that I'm so glad exists in these dark times. 

Emily Sowden 7 December 2017
