 ANDROID FEATURE

The best deals of the week in handheld and mobile - July 24

Cheap games ahoy!
Product: iPhone, iPad, and Android game sales | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad
 
Welcome our weekly round-up of the best deals in pocket gaming. As ever, we've got some bargain picks for you that will be difficult to resist.

It works like this: each week we bring the best deals in handheld gaming, predominantly covering the latest discounts for iOS and Android gamers.

We also cover a few deals on smartphones themselves, as well as a selection of handheld offers. Basically if it's portable and cheap, we're looking out for it.

iOS games

Arcade specialist SNK has a big sale on iOS games right now, but we've picked out just the three as part of our monthly round-up. After all, we had to squeeze in a couple of classic adventures and an oddball puzzler.


  • Metal Slug 3 for 99p (was £2.99) - buy
  • The King of Fighters '98 for 99p (was £2.99) - buy
  • Garou: Mark of the Wolves for £1.99 (was £3.99) - buy
  • To the Moon for £2.99 (was £4.99) - buy
  • Grim Fandango for £1.99 (was £4.99) - buy
  • Yankai's Triangle for free (was £2.99) - buy
Android games

Retro action games, ace footy management sims, beautiful oddities - our Android deal round-up has a bit of everything this week.


  • Retro City Rampage DX for £1.79 (was £2.89) - buy
  • Prune for 89p (was £3.79) - buy
  • Herald of Oblivion for £1.79 (was £3.99) - buy
  • Football Manager Mobile 2017 for £2.99 (was £8.99) - buy
  • Zenge for free (was 59p) - buy
  • Prince of Persia Shadow & Flame for 10p (was £2.49) - buy
Smartphone deals

The Huawei P10 Lite is a glass and metal mid-ranger that gives up some of the headline features of the straight P10 (like the Leica camera) in favour of a pocket-friendly price tag. You also get a 5.2-inch 1080p display and a capable Kirin 658 CPU.

Elsewhere, a low price (plus a two year guarantee) for the still-capable iPhone SE can't be bad.


Handheld deals

3DS owners can get a decent pre-order price on one of this year's few forthcoming Nintendo blockbusters for the platform.

Elsewhere, while GAME isn't exactly renowned for its bargains, the high street retailer has a great price for one of the Switch's best local multiplayer games.
 
Jon Mundy 24 July 2017
