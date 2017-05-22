ANDROID FEATURE

The best deals of the week in handheld and mobile - May 22

Demon's Rise 2: Lords of Chaos for £2.99 (was £7.99) - buy

Severed for £2.99 (was £6.99) - buy

Eggggg - The Platform Puker for free (was £2.99) - buy

Tank of Tanks for free (was 99p) - download

Last Voyage for £1.99 (was £2.99) - buy

Please, Don't Touch Anything 3D for 99p (was £5.99) - buy

Hook for free (100% off) - buy

Rebuild for 99p (was £2.89) - buy

Linia for 99p (was £1.69) - buy

Please Don't Touch Anything 3D for 89p (was £5.49) - buy

Carcasonne for 99p (was £3.99) - buy

Prism for 10p (was £2.47) - buy

Huawei Honor 6X for £199 (usually £225) - buy from Three

RiME on Nintendo Switch for £32.95 (normally £39.99) - buy from Coolshop

Looking for some cheap portable games? You've come to the right place.Each week we cover the best deals in handheld gaming, predominantly covering the latest discounts for iOS and Android gamers.We also cover a few deals on smartphones themselves, as well as a selection of handheld offers. If it's portable and cheap, we're looking out for it.We only featured Eggggg on this page last week, but then it wasn't free then. Now it is. Sorry about that. Take it up with the developer. Or better yet, just play and enjoy this delightfully gross platformer.It's a great week for Android-owning puzzler fans. We've got a stack of the things on offer.The Honor 6X is an Android phone that feels a lot more 'premium' than it is. It has a unibody aluminium body, a speedy fingerprint sensor, a dual-lens camera, and a capable CPU - yet you can currently get it for just £200.RiME, a beautiful cross-platform adventure game set for release over the coming days, has attracted a little controversy for being more expensive on Switch than it is one the other home consoles. This pre-order price seems pretty decent.