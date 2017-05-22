  • arrow
 ANDROID FEATURE

The best deals of the week in handheld and mobile - May 22

We all like cheap games
Product: iPhone, iPad, and Android game sales | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad, Switch
 
Looking for some cheap portable games? You've come to the right place.

Each week we cover the best deals in handheld gaming, predominantly covering the latest discounts for iOS and Android gamers.

We also cover a few deals on smartphones themselves, as well as a selection of handheld offers. If it's portable and cheap, we're looking out for it.

iOS games

We only featured Eggggg on this page last week, but then it wasn't free then. Now it is. Sorry about that. Take it up with the developer. Or better yet, just play and enjoy this delightfully gross platformer.


  • Demon's Rise 2: Lords of Chaos for £2.99 (was £7.99) - buy
  • Severed for £2.99 (was £6.99) - buy
  • Eggggg - The Platform Puker for free (was £2.99) - buy
  • Tank of Tanks for free (was 99p) - download
  • Last Voyage for £1.99 (was £2.99) - buy
  • Please, Don't Touch Anything 3D for 99p (was £5.99) - buy
Android games

It's a great week for Android-owning puzzler fans. We've got a stack of the things on offer.


  • Hook for free (100% off) - buy
  • Rebuild for 99p (was £2.89) - buy
  • Linia for 99p (was £1.69) - buy
  • Please Don't Touch Anything 3D for 89p (was £5.49) - buy
  • Carcasonne for 99p (was £3.99) - buy
  • Prism for 10p (was £2.47) - buy
Smartphone deals

The Honor 6X is an Android phone that feels a lot more 'premium' than it is. It has a unibody aluminium body, a speedy fingerprint sensor, a dual-lens camera, and a capable CPU - yet you can currently get it for just £200.


Handheld deals

RiME, a beautiful cross-platform adventure game set for release over the coming days, has attracted a little controversy for being more expensive on Switch than it is one the other home consoles. This pre-order price seems pretty decent.
 
Reviewer photo
Jon Mundy 22 May 2017
