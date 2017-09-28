|
|
ANDROID WALKTHROUGH
Word Connect cheats and tips - answers for some of the toughest early levels
Product: Word Connect
| Publisher:
| Format:
Android, iPhone, iPad
| Genre:
Word game
Word Connect
is a level-based word search by Zenjoy. As you find the required words for each stage, you'll progress to the next level where a new set of letters and goal words await. While with enough persistence and trial and error you could eventually guess your way through every stage, sometimes you just want to move on and start fresh after a really tough attempt.
Our list below contains the answers for 20 of the game's most challenging stages within the first 103 levels. We've only included the goal words here: if you're trying to find bonus words for the prize box, try inputting words that are not included below. If you're looking for strategies for solving stages without the exact answers, check out our Word Connect tips and tricks guide
.The bird is the word
|Level 31
|Letters: A, C, O, T
|1st Word: Act
|2nd Word: Cat
|3rd Word: Cot
|4th Word: Coat
|Level 39
|Letters: H, I, R, S, T
|1st Word: Hit
|2nd Word: Sir
|3rd Word: Sit
|4th Word: Shirt
|Level 44
|Letters: D, E, I, T
|1st Word: Tie
|2nd Word: Edit
|3rd Word: Tide
|Level 46
|Letters: B, E, L, N, O
|1st Word: Bone
|2nd Word: Lone
|3rd Word: Noble
|Level 47
|Letters: A, C, L, M
|1st Word: Am
|2nd Word: Cam
|3rd Word: Calm
|Level 50
|Letters: A, E, G, M
|1st Word: Age
|2nd Word: Gem
|3rd Word: Game
|4th Word: Mega
|Level 71
|Letters: A, E, H, M, S
|1st Word: Ham
|2nd Word: Sea
|3rd Word: She
|4th Word: Mash
|5th Word: Same
|6th Word: Shame
|Level 75
|Letters: H, O, S, T, U
|1st Word: Hose
|2nd Word: Shot
|3rd Word: Shut
|4th Word: Shout
|5th Word: South
|Level 77
|Letters: A, G, P, R, S
|1st Word: As
|2nd Word: Gaps
|3rd Word: Gasp
|4th Word: Grasp
|Level 79
|Letters: O, R, T, T, U
|1st Word: Tour
|2nd Word: Trot
|3rd Word: Trout
|4th Word: Tutor
|Level 81
|Letters: C, D, L, O, U
|1st Word: Cod
|2nd Word: Old
|3rd Word: Cold
|4th Word: Loud
|5th Word: Cloud
|6th Word: Could
|Level 88
|Letters: A, G, L, S, S
|1st Word: Gas
|2nd Word: Lag
|3rd Word: Sag
|4th Word: Glass
|Level 91
|Letters: E, F, I, L, R
|1st Word: Lie
|2nd Word: File
|3rd Word: Fire
|4th Word: Life
|5th Word: Flier
|Level 92
|Letters: A, I, S, T, V
|1st Word: Vast
|2nd Word: Visa
|3rd Word: Vista
|Level 93
|Letters: D, E, I, N, X
|1st Word: Den
|2nd Word: Din
|3rd Word: End
|4th Word: Index
|Level 96
|Letters: D, G, O, R, U
|1st Word: Dog
|2nd Word: God
|3rd Word: Our
|4th Word: Gourd
|Level 97
|Letters: A, H, H, R, S
|1st Word: Ash
|2nd Word: Rash
|3rd Word: Harsh
|Level 100
|Letters: A, E, H, P, S
|1st Word: Ash
|2nd Word: Has
|3rd Word: Pea
|4th Word: Sea
|5th Word: She
|6th Word: Phase
|7th Word: Shape
|Level 101
|Letters: E, I, N, P, S
|1st Word: Pen
|2nd Word: Pie
|3rd Word: Pin
|4th Word: Sip
|5th Word: Snipe
|6th Word: Spine
|Level 103
|Letters: C, I, N, O, S
|1st Word: Son
|2nd Word: Coin
|3rd Word: Icon
|4th Word: Scion
