Do you like tappers? Do you like wrestling? If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should just go and download WWE Tap Mania now, because you're going to absolutely adore it.



If you answered yes to either of them, then you should keep reading. Because there's a chance that you might find something to like in WWE Tap Mania.



If you answered no to both of them, then quite frankly there's nothing here for you. You can stick around for the jokes, but other than that you'd be better suited spending your time finding something else to play.



Bonesaw is ready



The game sees you creating a team of WWE wrestlers, then heading out into the ring to beat the faces off of other WWE wrestlers. Your foes are much bigger than you, but they go down pretty easily for the most part.



Things are split into ten-fight sections. The tenth fight is always a main event where you'll take on a big boss. Where the other fights are brief and sort of meaningless, the main events have a strict 30 second time limit.



Most of the time though, you're not actually going to be playing the game. You'll earn all of your money when you're not looking at it, grabbing it when you come back to the game and then spending it to toughen up your roster.







It's all sort of fine, but there's not much here that makes the game any different from any other tapper. Wrestling fans will enjoy the cartoon version of their well-oiled heroes and villains, and there are some special moves you can use to turn battles to your favour.



The key here is that you're always progressing, always moving towards unlocking more powerful pugilists to add to your team. Like The Rock. I hear he's pretty big in wrestling circles.



But if you're not that into big muscly men theatrically rubbing against one another, then there's not much more than a standard tapper here.



The ultimate worrier



There's nothing wrong with WWE Tap Mania. And if you're of a specific bent, then you're going to enjoy the heck out of it.



It's just that there's not really that much here for anyone else. Once you've tapped a few thousand times, it all just sort of blends into one meaningless pokey experience.



