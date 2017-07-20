  • arrow
 ANDROID NEWS - NEW RELEASE

SEGA launches the idle clicker, WWE Tap Mania, on iOS and Android

Can you smell that?

Product: WWE Tap Mania | Publisher: Sega
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
As Clement pointed out a couple of months back, WWE Tap Mania is an idle clicker, and it's now available on iOS and Android. 

In partnership with WWE, SEGA and The Tap Lab's WWE Tap Mania is an idle clicker where you can tap furiously and start working your way toward stardom. Take on WWE superstars and build your own deck using collectible cards.

It's not like you'll have to wait around, though. Just jump right into the action and start clicking to unleash your characters' signature moves. You can also level up your superstar cards to increase their power and change up your characters, creating signature moves that fit the way you like to play. 

Grab the game free to play on the App Store or on Google Play now. 
 
Emily Sowden 20 July 2017
