VEmpire - The Kings of Darkness is a spooky deck-builder that's out now for iPhone and iPad

You might remember a few weeks back we mentioned a card game called VEmpire.It was all about vampires and empires and history. Well, it's finally snuck onto the App Store, so if you wanted to play it, now you can.The game is a mix between historical accuracy and horror inaccuracy. And it's a deck-builder. So think Hearthstone and Buffy getting in a fight with Professor David Starkey about who's the coolest. There'll be a lot of biting. You know what Starkey's like.Anyway, it certainly looks like an interesting mash-up of ideas. And it doesn't have any IAPs either. Pay once and you'll be able to play the game until you literally become a vampire yourself. Or you need to go to bed, one of the two.If any of that tickles your fangs, you can grab VEmpire right now from the App Store by clicking this link