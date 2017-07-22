Compelling JRPG To The Moon goes on sale for £2.99/$2.99 on iOS and Android

The acclaimed indie game To The Moon was ported to mobile earlier this year, and now it's been discounted to £2.99/$2.99 for iOS and Android.
While To The Moon has the look and feel of a classic JRPG, the focus isn't combat or skills or building a party, but a touching story on loss and memory. In the game's future, technology lets those near death to die in peace, living out their dreams and desires in their head. A team of doctors delve into the memories of their patient Johnny to uncover his life, his secrets, and fulfilling his dying wish of going to the moon.
To The Moon can be purchased for £2.99/$2.99 on the App Store and Google Play.