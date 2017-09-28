ANDROID FEATURE Here are 3 mobile board games to play after Ticket to Ride: First Journey First steps Product: Ticket to Ride: First Journey | Publisher: Asmodee Digital | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad, Board Game Android, iPhone, iPad, Board Game Tweet Harry Slater by



It's a good question, so we thought we'd put together a list of three games you should show your board gaming newcomers after you've played Ticket to Ride: First Journey for a few hours.



Ticket to Ride



It makes sense that the next step in a board gaming career should be the more advanced version of Ticket to Ride. It's a brilliant game, and it expands on everything players will have learned in First Journey.



It's a good deal deeper, and a lot more complex, but players that are comfortable with First Journey are going to have the best foundation for getting the most out of the more grown-up version.



Colt Express



An action-packed board game of trains and thieves. It's super smart, deep without being excessive, and let's you engage in some quick-fire shenanigans.



The bright colours make the game super-welcoming, and the simple mechanics bely an experience that's chock full of possibilities.



Eight-Minute Empire



Rather than chucking your new board gamer in at the deep end, Eight-Minute Empire is a great introduction to the more expansive end of the board game world.



