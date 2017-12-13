ANDROID FEATURE Pocket Gamer Advent Calendar 2017 - Day thirteen: Ticket to Earth iOS and Android Product: Ticket to Earth | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad | Genre: Puzzle Android, iPhone, iPadPuzzle Tweet Glen Fox by Image gallery >>



But it's not all bad. To help spread some Christmas cheer, Pocket Gamer has decided to run its very own Advent Calendar. Each day, we'll give away one of the best games of the year from December 1st right up to Christmas day itself.



We don't want to spoil the surprise, so we'll publish the complete list of our best games of 2017 after Christmas. That's right in time for the January sales anyway, so you can grab yourself some of them on the cheap if you don't win.



But enough of all that. Let's take a look at today's offering.

Ticket to Earth



is a board game-style puzzler RPG. It's set in the futuristic mining colony New Providence which has fallen on hard times, and it's up to you and a bunch of other survivors to stand up to the broken system.







In terms of how it plays, it's like a top down strategy RPG. Take turns moving your character around the board, attacking enemies, and using skills.



Except it's also not. You have to pay close attention to the tiles beneath your character's feet, as collecting them increases your power and gives you new abilities. You can't just blindly move about, you'll have to think strategically.



At review, we gave it a Gold Award and described it as: "A mash up of old concepts in a brand new way. Even if the idea of a puzzle RPG makes you balk, you need to give this one a go".



Pop it in my stocking, would you?



Not so fast! First you have to sign up to the App Army here, then fill in the super quick Google Form below.



Loading...

If you can't see the form, click here.



And that's it. We'll be back each day with a brand new game right up until Christmas day. So keep checking back at 5PM GMT.



What's the App Army?



The App Army is Pocket Gamer's very own community of mobile game experts. Each week, we provide them with a bunch of free codes and early access to the hottest upcoming games so they can provide their thoughts in features like this.



We also host regular community-driven events with them in mind like tournaments, giveaways, and multiplayer evenings.



To join, simply follow this

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire? Jack Frost nipping at your nose? In reality, Christmas isn't anything like the movies. We rarely get snow in the UK, and we know more Scrooges than Santa Clauses.But it's not all bad. To help spread some Christmas cheer, Pocket Gamer has decided to run its very own Advent Calendar. Each day, we'll give away one of the best games of the year from December 1st right up to Christmas day itself.We don't want to spoil the surprise, so we'll publish the complete list of our best games of 2017 after Christmas. That's right in time for the January sales anyway, so you can grab yourself some of them on the cheap if you don't win.But enough of all that. Let's take a look at today's offering.Ticket to Earth Ticket to Earth is a board game-style puzzler RPG. It's set in the futuristic mining colony New Providence which has fallen on hard times, and it's up to you and a bunch of other survivors to stand up to the broken system.In terms of how it plays, it's like a top down strategy RPG. Take turns moving your character around the board, attacking enemies, and using skills.Except it's also not. You have to pay close attention to the tiles beneath your character's feet, as collecting them increases your power and gives you new abilities. You can't just blindly move about, you'll have to think strategically.At review, we gave it a Gold Award and described it as: "A mash up of old concepts in a brand new way. Even if the idea of a puzzle RPG makes you balk, you need to give this one a go".And that's it. We'll be back each day with a brand new game right up until Christmas day. So keep checking back at 5PM GMT.The App Army is Pocket Gamer's very own community of mobile game experts. Each week, we provide them with a bunch of free codes and early access to the hottest upcoming games so they can provide their thoughts in features like this.We also host regular community-driven events with them in mind like tournaments, giveaways, and multiplayer evenings.To join, simply follow this link to the page on Facebook. What's this? Tweet Glen Fox 13 December 2017 Have your say! Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.