X-Files nerds rejoice! The X-Files: Deep State arrives on iOS and Android in 2018

It's not the first time an X-Files game has come to mobile, but it's about time we see another one. Plus, it's arriving just in time for the launch of the TV series' season 11.Starting sometime between season 9 and 10 of the show, The X-Files: Deep State takes place in the spring of 2010 and focuses on a fleshed-out storyline about alien abduction and government conspiracy. Pretty standard.Popping yourself in the shoes of a so-far undisclosed FBI Special Agent, you'll have to investigate a series of crime scenes, uncover clues, gather evidence, solve puzzles, interrogate witnesses, and choose your words carefully in order to solve the case.Deep State will be free to play with optional IAPs and will contain a series of episodes to play through. New cases will be added on a monthly basis following the game's launch on iOS, Android, and Facebook Gameroom in Q1 of 2018.