The best iOS and Android updates this week: Shooty Skies, Kemono Mahjong, Gladiator Heroes, and more

Battle of Warships

Publisher: Sergiy Petrov/Cube Software

Platform: iOS/Android

Gladiator Heroes

Publisher: Genera Mobile

Platform: iOS/Android

Guns of Glory

Publisher: FunPlus

Platform: iOS/Android

Jurassic World: The Game

Publisher: Ludia

Platform: iOS/Android

Kemono Mahjong

Publisher: Michael Starling/CyberDog Software

Platform: iOS/Android

MARVEL Future Fight



Publisher: Netmarble

Platform: iOS/Android

Shooty Skies

Publisher: Mighty Games

Platform: iOS/Android

Summoners War

Publisher: Com2us Corp

Platform: iOS/Android

The Walking Dead: Road to Survival

Publisher: Scopely

Platform: iOS/Android

Already half-way through the week and it's time to check out some really dandy updates that'll make these games just that much better.Between iPhone X support, new levels, and general fixes, here are the best so far this week.The name makes it hard to NOT tell what this one's about, but it's just had a pretty big update hit. Aside from new Container mechanics, the game just got five new ships, two new maps, a couple of delightful soundtracks, and some general bug fixes to keep things polished.To say version 2.2 is a big'un wouldn't be an understatement. I won't type it all out, but you've got some new features to dig into, some fixes, and little tweaks too. You'll now have Clan Orb donations, another level on your Clan building, players can visit other Clans' cities, and more.Keeping things short 'n sweet, version 1.2.0 features an Advent Calendar event, recruitment hall, the guard, guard gallery, guard roster, and some general fixes.If you've got an iPhone X you're in luck with this latest update. Not only can you now play the game on your swanky device, but there's also the opportunity to unlock a mighty Cenozoic creature in Tournament, take advantage of the new Photo Mode, and unlock six Cenozoic creatures altogether this winter.Kemono Mahjong only got a few things to add to its already amazing game, but if you're an iPhone X user you'll certainly be happy. Universally, you can also bring up Dora by tapping on the kong-box, and an Idle-Prompt setting has been added, as well as some of the usual fixes.Version 3.6.0 offers up a new chapter: The Ultimates, new superheroes including Blue Marvel, Quasar, and Anti-Man, and new uniforms for Phil Coulson and Inferno.With the Danger Scanner online you can now choose the intensity of your Shooty Skies missions. With four intensity levels to choose from you can play the game your way.There's a new arena to take on in version 3.7.2. Take on monsters and reap victory in the Sky Arena, as well as a few usual bug fixes.Things are about to get more intense with an all-new game mode, Faction Assault. With the help of friends, your faction teammates can take on The Walking Dead's most notorious villains.