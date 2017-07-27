The Elder Scrolls: Legends is finally compatible with iPhone and Android phones

Before you fire up in the comments I know The Elder Scrolls Legends has been out for a while, but now it's available on iPhone and Android phone devices.
Based on the extremely popular Elder Scrolls series, Legends is a fantastical strategic CCG which lets you play for as long or as little as you want.
Work through hours of solo campaigns to earn new cards, decks, and packs in Story Mode. Or, play against friends and compete in ranked play in online multiplayer.
With the new push on mobile phones, there's also been a fair few card changes and bug fixes to go alongside it. Now's a pretty good time to get it.
Grab The Elder Scrolls: Legends free to play on the App Store or Google Play now.