 ANDROID NEWS - UPCOMING

UPCOMING

For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad, Steam
 
There's a Dresden Files cooperative card game. It's called The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game, as you might imagine, and it's set to land on mobile sometimes in the not-too-distant future.

The game is already out on Steam, and it's based on the physical experience which is actually pretty difficult to find in the wild nowadays.

The game sees you solving cases from the book series, but it throws in a healthy dose of what-ifs. Play out scenarios with characters who weren't actually there in the original stories, that sort of thing.

We don't have a solid release date for this one, we just know that it's coming. And we're actually pretty excited about it. Keep your eye on TableTap and we'll be sure to let you more as and when we find out.

Oh, and if you like card games, why not check out our list of some others that we'd love to see making the jump to mobile by clicking right here.
 
Harry Slater 1 December 2017
