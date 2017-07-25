ANDROID FEATURE PREFERRED PARTNER FEATURE 6 reasons to experience The Descendant on NVIDIA SHIELD 6 is all you'll need Product: The Descendant | Publisher: Gaming Corps | Format: Android | Genre: Adventure AndroidAdventure Tweet Pocket Gamer staff by Image gallery >> First introduced in March of last year,



Here are six big reasons you should jump all over the opportunity to enjoy one of the genre's most interesting recent releases.







A Fascinating Story



The world has ended, more or less. On the "less" side of the coin, there are still a few survivors dwelling in underground Ark facilities. Those few thousand people managed to endure because they were cryogenically frozen before disaster struck. However, the survivors in Ark-01 haven't yet woken from the sleep that was designed to save them. Your job, working on the side of good (in both the past and the present), is to make sure they reawaken and stay alive long enough to build a new life for themselves. Your efforts could very well reveal remarkable secrets best left undiscovered, however, because not everything is as it seems...



All at Once



There's no waiting for each new episode to arrive now, not when all five of them are helpfully included here. You can enjoy the episodes back-to-back, without unfortunate delays that leave you trapped on the edge of your seat for weeks or months. Cliffhangers are finally no worse than chapter endings in a good book, and you'll want to keep going once you start.







Varied Gameplay



Look forward to solving devious puzzles typical of genre classics, exploring environments that require careful investigation, and coming out on the other side of action sequences that rely on your twitch skills. This is all brought together in service of a cohesive story that builds toward big reveals and makes you feel like an irreplaceable part of the experience. You never know what will happen next, only that you're in for another great surprise.



Choices Matter



The game was written to include branching dialogue and choices at key junctions, so no two trips through the tale have to unfold in the same manner. Enjoy digging through a mostly ruined world where your whims and wisdom could mean the difference between tragedy and triumph, then play through again to see how badly things might have gone in less capable hands.







Beautiful Chaos



Adventure games have come a long way over the years, and The Descendant showcases that nicely with beautiful environments that would look every bit as compelling if they were placed in a first-person shooter or a blockbuster action title. Character expressions are also expressive, so you can see the conflicting emotions on their faces (as well as hear it in their voices, thanks to some compelling voice work). The impressive visuals help to bring the world and ideas together and ensure the story is one you'll want to re-live again and again.



A Comfortable Time



With SHIELD TV in your living room, it's easier than ever to set up a comfortable environment for long play sessions, such as the one you'll have when you take your next journey through The Descendant. You can kick back on your couch and enjoy the experience on your HD television, and even let curious family members help you with the decision making process. Why wait for the next movie night when your adventure can unfold with help from a loved one?



