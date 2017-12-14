  • arrow
 ANDROID NEWS - UPDATE

The Harbinger Expansion is out now for Talisman: Digital Edition

Product: Talisman: Digital Edition | Developer: Nomad Games Limited | Publisher: Thumbstar Games | Genre: Card/ board game, Multiplayer, RPG
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
You might remember a few weeks ago we told you that a new update was coming to Talisman: Digital Edition before the end of the year. Well, we were right. The Harbinger expansion is now live on iOS and Android.

It adds a whole bunch of new cards, as well as two new endings to the game, and three new characters. Exactly the sort of chunky expansion that Talisman fans are going to love. It's like an early Christmas present. Albeit an early Christmas present in the shape of an imminent apocalypse.

If you're feeling like having a look at stuff, might I suggest checking out the gallery at the top of the page. There you'll find some screenshots that show off some of the new cards and characters.

Or, if you'd rather just go grab the game, you can do that by clicking here to get it for iOS, or by clicking here to get it for Android. The expansion will set you back £1.99 / $1.99 on the App Store, and £2.99 / $2.99 on the Play Store. You can also grab it on Steam.

Oh, and make sure you check out our Talisman: Digital Edition review as well. It's full of words and criticism, which I'm pretty sure you all love, yeah?
 
Harry Slater 14 December 2017
