Tales of the Rays is a monster-slaying JRPG, out now on iOS and Android

Yet another game dropped pretty suddenly overnight as Tales of the Rays arrives on iOS and Android.
TotR follows Ix and Mileena after a freak meteor shower levels their home island. They escape thanks to a band of warriors featuring heroes from past Tales games, and set about exploring dungeons and battling monsters across the land.
Enjoy the full RPG experience accompanied by pretty, 3D graphics, easy to learn controls, and the all-new Linear Motion Battle system.
After the first English trailer dropped only a few weeks ago, we can now get our hands on the game worldwide. Grab Tales of the Rays now free to play on the App Store or Google Play.