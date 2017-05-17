  • arrow
 ANDROID NEWS - NEW RELEASE

Check out TableTap, the brand new digital board game section on Pocket Gamer!

You certainly won't get board

TableTap
For: Android
 
Guys! Have you seen? We've opened a digital board game section on Pocket Gamer! That's right, we thought it was about time games like Ticket To Ride and Plague Inc. got the love they deserved.

The section even has a swanky name - TableTap - and is supported by Asmodee Digital, one of the world's leading publishers of digital board games. We'll be covering everything the genre has to offer though, so stay firmly tuned.

Coverage will also extend to video, with our veteran producer James Gilmour detailing how to play the best digital board games on AppSpy. If you're curious about the genre, but find it a little imposing, that's an excellent place to start.

We spoke to Phillipe Dao, Chief Marketing Officer at Asmodee, to get his thoughts on the section and what it will offer to our valued readers.



Asmodee-lighted

"Asmodee Digital is very pleased with Pocket Gamer's initiative to create a new window for digital board games. We share the same belief that digital board games bring innovative gameplay and an immersive experience.

"While evergreen games such as Ticket To Ride and Pandemic have been adopted by board game players for years, these can also appeal to any player looking for intense single player or multi-player sessions.

"We at Asmodee Digital believe video content such as how-to-play videos will be praised by new players ready to get their hands at digital board games. Long life to TableTap!""

Long life to TableTap indeed! Go and check out the section right now, as it's just gone live. We can't wait to hear your thoughts.
 
Glen Fox 17 May 2017
