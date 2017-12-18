  • arrow
Collect delicious recipes and face off against evil in Sweety Kitty

A little sweetness for you sourpusses

Product: Sweety Kitty | Developer: Integra Games Global OU | Publisher: Integra Games Global OU | Genre: Puzzle
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
Attention all sweet tooths with a gaming habit--Sweety Kitty, developed and self published by Integra Games Global OU, has arrived on the App Store and Google Play to bring you a sugary sweet match-three adventure that’s sure to please. Join Sweety the Kitty on a world-wide journey to collect recipes and become a master chef.

Play through over a hundred different levels that will whisk you away to dazzling new lands. Match sugary candies and tasty tarts and pies to rack up your score and complete each level. As you make your way through a colorful, artfully designed world, you’ll earn new recipes to complete Sweety’s recipe book, bestowed upon him by his beloved Granny.



It’s not all fun and games, though. You’ll be forced to reckon with an evil Rat who will try anything to prevent Sweety from collecting his precious recipes. Defeat your sneaky foe by defeating him in exciting puzzles that will really stretch your thinking. The game boasts single-player and multiplayer modes, so you can call on your friends to help you out, should you need it.

Get out there and start collecting those recipes. Sweety Kitty is available now from the App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Facebook.
 
PREFERRED PARTNER ARTICLE
From time to time Steel Media offers companies and organisations the opportunity to partner with us on specially commissioned articles on subjects we think are of interest to our readers. For more information about how we work with commercial partners, please visit http://download.steelmedia.co.uk/terms/SM-Sponsorship-Editorial-Independence-Policy.pdf.
If you're interested in becoming a Preferred Partner please click here.
18 December 2017
