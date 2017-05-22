  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo
| TRACK THIS GAME

Survival Arena review - Can it bring tower defence to the new generation?


For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad

Tower defence Royale

Product: Survival Arena TD | Publisher: Game Insight | Format: Android | Genre: Strategy, Tower defence | Players: 1 | Version: Europe
 
Survival Arena TD Android, thumbnail 1
Image gallery >>
The tower defence game used to be a staple on mobile, but it seems to have fallen out of favour in recent years.

Survival Arena looks to be trying to bring it back with a few modern advancements, such as Clash Royale-style unlockables and a focus on competitive play.

But while these additions may have sounded good on paper, in practice it leads to a repetitive, slow experience that won't hold your interest for long.

Avast!

Survival Arena takes place on a giant ship, with pirates rushing out a door to come and destroy your extractor.

The main Sudden Death mode makes it so that should even a single enemy get past your defences then it's all over, and your hard work is lost.

To prevent this, you have to place your turrets around an open arena to construct your own mazes, making sure that enemies take their time getting to the end without blocking it off entirely.



You have a range of turrets open to you, and you can make use of power-ups and spells to deal direct damage to enemy units as they run through your maze.

The problem here is that your units start out pretty weak, and it's only through opening chests won by completing objectives that you'll be able to progress in a meaningful fashion.

Man the cannons

Early objectives aren't too hard to finish, but you don't get your items straight off the bat – instead you'll have to wait for them to unlock from a chest, much like Clash Royale.

Except instead of Clash Royale's ability to throw you into some more match-ups against real people to keep you interested, Survival Arena simply has the exact same waves of enemies for you to fight against until you get stumped once more by having under-levelled towers.

It's just frustrating to have nothing to do but play the same level on a loop, dying in the same spot again and again until your chest finally opens.



You can speed up the process by watching an ad, or paying for the privilege with crystal shards you earn in-game, but you'll most likely just find yourself turning the game off and doing something else with your life.

There's online PvP thrown into the mix too, where you'll need to build intricate defence mazes while also sending over units to your opponent, but this doesn't fix the core issues of the game – and it's just not that much fun to play.

Drop anchor

Overall, Survival Arena tries so hard to make the tower defence genre relevant in a post-Clash Royale world that it completely forgets what actually makes the genre fun.

Its focus on tiny amounts of progression, long wait timers, and repetitive game modes prevent it from being any kind of fun for more than a few minutes.

Sure, it's functional, and graphically not too unappealing, but it's about as average as average can be as an overall package.
 
Survival Arena review - Can it bring tower defence to the new generation?
Reviewer photo
Ric Cowley | 22 May 2017
Survival Arena wears its design influences on its sleeve, but outright fails to do anything remotely interesting with them
 
Have Your Say
POPULAR REVIEWS
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS