Super Mario Run shows off game mode 'Remix 10' and World Star in new video

And it's half price, too

Super Mario Run
Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
Earlier this week we told you that Super Mario Run was getting both an update and a temporary price cut. Well, just to ease us into the huge new update, Nintendo's launched a brand-new video walking us through these features. 

In the three-minute video we get a better look at what's really in store for us in the new game mode, Remix 10. If you missed the original post, Remix 10 mixes up ten existing levels for you to play through one after the other.

After completing all of them you may get some tidy prizes at the end, and you might even be able to unlock Princess Daisy. Unlike the current characters, Daisy can double jump which'll come in useful for reaching those more difficult areas in a rush. 

Aside from that, you've also got a new world, World Star, which features nine new courses for you to work through. 

Check out the video above, and if you were thinking about getting Super Mario Run but were put off by its steep £9.99 price tag, now might be a good time to get it. 

Grab it on Google Play or the App Store, free to play (at first). Unlock the full game for £4.99/$4.99 until October 12th.
 
Emily Sowden 29 September 2017
