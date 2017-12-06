  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS

Printable version | Send to a friend

Get a sneak peek at the hugely popular mobile game Subway Surfers' upcoming TV series

That character art though

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Subway Surfers | Developer: Sybo Games | Publisher: Kiloo | Genre: Action
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
Subway Surfers Android, thumbnail 1
I'm sure you're well aware of the fact Subway Surfers will be coming to a TV box near you, but today we got a little look behind the scenes at the main characters.

With 1.6 billion downloads, Subway Surfers is a widely popular mobile game with an enormous following. The show tags along with protagonist Jake and his crew on all of their adventures. We don't know exactly what they'll be getting up to and whether it'll tie into the mobile franchise at all, but we'll keep an eagle eye out for more news. 

As for that sneak peek, SYBO released descriptions and character art for the show's four main characters:

Jake

"Jake is a dreamer whose true love is art. He's also an idealist who sees the world with rose-tinted glasses and has big plans to make the world a better place… although he's not quite sure how just yet. At heart, though, Jake is a simple, black and white kinda guy who, above all, absolutely despises injustice."

Tricky

"Tricky is, in many ways, Jake's polar opposite. Focused, organized and a bit of an over-thinker. Her analytical mind makes her the defacto brain of the Surfers."

Fresh

"Fresh is the glue that holds the Surfers together. His personality is somewhere between Jake's impulsive nature and Tricky's sensible disposition. He's highly intelligent and perceptive, but speaks most passionately through his boombox which he is exceptionally attached to."

Yutani

"Yutani is the tech genius and the gang's "Q". She has a crush on Jake, but science is her true love. She is wildly imaginative with an insatiable curiosity. With zero fear of failure, she loves creating 'never before seen' contraptions."
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 6 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!