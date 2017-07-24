Use gravity, portals, and more to combine chemicals in steampunk puzzler Steam Panic

Steam Panic gives the well-trodden mechanic of sliding tiles into position a twist, literally, as you rotate levels with your finger in this steampunk puzzler heading to iOS and Android.Every stage holds a colored formation that you need to slide special cubes into, carefully using destruction and gravity to mold the cubes into the desired shapes. While early levels simply having you twisting the level to slide through passages and onto bombs, Steam Panic expands upon that foundation with a varied pool of different mechanics and elements.Soon, you're using gates to control how tiles fall, sliding tiles through portals, using saws and mines to your advantage, and carefully maneuvering multiple colors at once.Steam Panic is slated to release later this year as a paid game on the App Store and Google Play.