ANDROID FEATURE Star Wars: The Last Jedi - All the mobile game updates Something to play in the pre-film ads Product: Star Wars: Force Arena | Publisher: Netmarble | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad Android, iPhone, iPad Tweet Jon Mundy by



There aren’t any new mobile games to tie in with this momentous sequel - boo! - but there have been a few updates to some much-loved existing Star Wars games - yay!



Here’s a little round-up of what you can play right now. It’s looking a little thin on the ground right now, but we’ll update as and when new updates are added.



And if you haven’t sorted yourself tickets for the early showings of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, well, may the Force be with you.



Star Wars: Force Arena







Launching in early November, there are twelve new playable units related to The Last Jedi, including Rey and Kylo Ren themselves. Plus, for the first time, the Millenium Falcon!



You also get a bunch of new playable characters such as The Resistance troopers, Grenadiers, Medics, and T–70 X-wings, as well as The First Order’s stormtroopers, Riot Control stormtroopers, Flame Troopers, and TIE fighters.



Star Wars Commander







Star Wars Commander has received its biggest release of the year to mark the launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This includes new weekly events that will unlock new units inspired by the new film.



The update also includes the V–4X-D Ski Speeder straight from The Last Jedi, as well as the 614-AvA Speeder Bike.



Star Wars: Force Collection







This Star Wars-themed collectible card game has been discounted, and you’ll also find numerous events and campaigns being released to celebrate the arrival of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.



Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes







This fun RPG-lite battler is adding a new Hero’s Journey event for Rey in support of the worldwide theatrical release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi from December 15th. If you complete the event you get a new Rey kitted out in her Jedi Training attire.

It’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi week! Are you excited? You will be. You will be.There aren’t any new mobile games to tie in with this momentous sequel - boo! - but there have been a few updates to some much-loved existing Star Wars games - yay!Here’s a little round-up of what you can play right now. It’s looking a little thin on the ground right now, but we’ll update as and when new updates are added.And if you haven’t sorted yourself tickets for the early showings of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, well, may the Force be with you.Launching in early November, there are twelve new playable units related to The Last Jedi, including Rey and Kylo Ren themselves. Plus, for the first time, the Millenium Falcon!You also get a bunch of new playable characters such as The Resistance troopers, Grenadiers, Medics, and T–70 X-wings, as well as The First Order’s stormtroopers, Riot Control stormtroopers, Flame Troopers, and TIE fighters.Star Wars Commander has received its biggest release of the year to mark the launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This includes new weekly events that will unlock new units inspired by the new film.The update also includes the V–4X-D Ski Speeder straight from The Last Jedi, as well as the 614-AvA Speeder Bike.This Star Wars-themed collectible card game has been discounted, and you’ll also find numerous events and campaigns being released to celebrate the arrival of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.This fun RPG-lite battler is adding a new Hero’s Journey event for Rey in support of the worldwide theatrical release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi from December 15th. If you complete the event you get a new Rey kitted out in her Jedi Training attire. What's this? Tweet Jon Mundy 13 December 2017 Have your say! Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.