  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
 ANDROID FEATURE

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - All the mobile game updates

Something to play in the pre-film ads
Product: Star Wars: Force Arena | Publisher: Netmarble | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad
 
It’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi week! Are you excited? You will be. You will be.

There aren’t any new mobile games to tie in with this momentous sequel - boo! - but there have been a few updates to some much-loved existing Star Wars games - yay!

Here’s a little round-up of what you can play right now. It’s looking a little thin on the ground right now, but we’ll update as and when new updates are added.

And if you haven’t sorted yourself tickets for the early showings of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, well, may the Force be with you.

Star Wars: Force Arena



Launching in early November, there are twelve new playable units related to The Last Jedi, including Rey and Kylo Ren themselves. Plus, for the first time, the Millenium Falcon!

You also get a bunch of new playable characters such as The Resistance troopers, Grenadiers, Medics, and T–70 X-wings, as well as The First Order’s stormtroopers, Riot Control stormtroopers, Flame Troopers, and TIE fighters.

Star Wars Commander



Star Wars Commander has received its biggest release of the year to mark the launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This includes new weekly events that will unlock new units inspired by the new film.

The update also includes the V–4X-D Ski Speeder straight from The Last Jedi, as well as the 614-AvA Speeder Bike.

Star Wars: Force Collection



This Star Wars-themed collectible card game has been discounted, and you’ll also find numerous events and campaigns being released to celebrate the arrival of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes



This fun RPG-lite battler is adding a new Hero’s Journey event for Rey in support of the worldwide theatrical release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi from December 15th. If you complete the event you get a new Rey kitted out in her Jedi Training attire.
 
Reviewer photo
Jon Mundy 13 December 2017
Have your say!  
POPULAR FEATURES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS