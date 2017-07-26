Space Krieg by We Heart Dragons wins the Big Indie Pitch at Develop in Brighton 2017

It wouldn't be Develop if Pocket Gamer didn't hold a Big Indie Pitch, and after all was said and done it was Space Krieg that took home first place.
Space Krieg is a tactical space dog-fighting MOBA in which two teams of five players take each other on in the combat zones. Rather than brute force, the key to success here is through team work and strategy.
Whether you're playing with a mouse and keyboard, gamepad, or touchscreen, you can duke it out real-time with old friends and new in genuine cross-platform play. Load 'em up, egg 'em on, and bring 'em down...in space.
Space Krieg will be coming to PC, console, and mobile tablets, and will be releasing sometime in 2019. Yes, there's a little while to wait but it'll be worth it.