Sakura Wars creator shows off opening cinematic to its original IP, Sora to Umi no Aida

On the stranger side of mobile games, Sony ForwardWorks' upcoming original IP Sora to Umi no Aida / Between the Sky and Sea (apologies for my terrible Japanese) has just released a trailer showing off the opening cinematic.
Taking place in a not-too-distant future, in Sora to Umi no Aida all of the fish suddenly disappear from the ocean and whales are all that's left. In an effort to save the declining population, scientists are trying to find a way to cultivate fish using huge tanks in space.
The space fishermen are usually male, but due to a change in the law women are now hired for the role as well. In this story you'll follow six girls new to the field as they try to train up for the job and - er - catch fish.
Launching in Japan sometime this October, Sora to Umi no Aida has just opened up its pre-registrations on the official website. The more people that sign up, the more bonuses you'll receive come launch day.
Source: Siliconera.