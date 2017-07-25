  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy Free App Alliance 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS - UPCOMING

Printable version | Send to a friend

Sakura Wars creator shows off opening cinematic to its original IP, Sora to Umi no Aida

Coming to Japan this October

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Sora to Umi no Aida | Publisher: Sony ForwardWorks
For: Android
 
On the stranger side of mobile games, Sony ForwardWorks' upcoming original IP Sora to Umi no Aida / Between the Sky and Sea (apologies for my terrible Japanese) has just released a trailer showing off the opening cinematic.

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Taking place in a not-too-distant future, in Sora to Umi no Aida all of the fish suddenly disappear from the ocean and whales are all that's left. In an effort to save the declining population, scientists are trying to find a way to cultivate fish using huge tanks in space.

The space fishermen are usually male, but due to a change in the law women are now hired for the role as well. In this story you'll follow six girls new to the field as they try to train up for the job and - er - catch fish. 

Launching in Japan sometime this October, Sora to Umi no Aida has just opened up its pre-registrations on the official website. The more people that sign up, the more bonuses you'll receive come launch day. 

Source: Siliconera
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 25 July 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!