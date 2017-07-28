Sheep Frenzy 2 is a sheep saving arcade game, coming to iOS and Android August 10th

Get ready to jump about with lots of sheepy friends as Sheep Frenzy 2: Arcade Racer hits out on mobile this August.Those keen beans out there may recall that we actually saw Sheep Frenzy 2 back in January during our Pocket Gamer Connect's Very Big Indie Pitch. The aim of the game is to help your sheepy pals cross over a rather perilous drop by moving a safety bar and watch as they bounce across it.That sounds simple, and it is at first, but once different types of sheep arrive on the scene and their numbers increase in general, that's when stuff starts to get tricky. Different sheep have different abilities and jump lengths - and you've only got one bar and a few chances.With ten different worlds to unlock, 16 special sheep, 32 upgrades, and over 200 levels to complete, this'll be a decent game to keep on your phone for quick pick-up-and-play fun.Sheep Frenzy 2 arrives on iOS and Android August 10th.