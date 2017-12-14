The Shadowverse World Grand Prix takes place on December 23rd/24th in Tokyo

Just to make this winter season that much more exciting, Cygames has just reminded us that the Shadowverse World Grand Prix is just around the corner.
First covered what feels like years ago back in October, the RAGE Shadowverse World Grand Prix is an invitational tournament which'll separate the adults from the kids and the ultimate champion from the lot of them.
Taking place in Tokyo on December 23rd and 24th, 24 players from across the globe have been invited to try their hand at winning the world championship. Though each of the participants are guaranteed $1,000 in prize money, there's a prize pool of a whopping $120,000 up for grabs.
Akamurared, Pain, and Meow944 will represent Europe, and FanTaSy, JaZe, and Vetu will represent North America. Korea and Taiwan will offer up three players each, while Japan (the home of Shadowverse) provides 12 players, including hasu.
The World Grand Prix will be using the current Starforged Legends expansion, and not the upcoming Chronogenesis expansion. Find out more right here.