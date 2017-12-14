  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS

Printable version | Send to a friend

The Shadowverse World Grand Prix takes place on December 23rd/24th in Tokyo

With $120,000 up for grabs

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Shadowverse | Publisher: 
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, Mobile, iPad
 
Just to make this winter season that much more exciting, Cygames has just reminded us that the Shadowverse World Grand Prix is just around the corner.

First covered what feels like years ago back in October, the RAGE Shadowverse World Grand Prix is an invitational tournament which'll separate the adults from the kids and the ultimate champion from the lot of them.

Taking place in Tokyo on December 23rd and 24th, 24 players from across the globe have been invited to try their hand at winning the world championship. Though each of the participants are guaranteed $1,000 in prize money, there's a prize pool of a whopping $120,000 up for grabs.

Akamurared, Pain, and Meow944 will represent Europe, and FanTaSy, JaZe, and Vetu will represent North America. Korea and Taiwan will offer up three players each, while Japan (the home of Shadowverse) provides 12 players, including hasu. 

The World Grand Prix will be using the current Starforged Legends expansion, and not the upcoming Chronogenesis expansion. Find out more right here.   
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 14 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!