Pocket Gamer exclusive: Four new cards from Shadowverse's upcoming Chronogenesis pack

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Happy Pig

Class: Neutral

Neutral

Type: Follower

Follower

Rarity: Bronze

Bronze

Ability (Unevolved): Last Words: Restore one defence to your leader.

Last Words: Restore one defence to your leader.

Ability (Evolved): Last Words: Restore three defence to your leader.

Homebound Mercenary

Class: Swordcraft

Swordcraft

Type: Follower

Follower

Rarity: Silver

Silver

Trait: Officer

Officer

Ability (Unevolved): At the end of your turn, restore one defence to this folower. Fanfare: Enhance(4) Gain +1/+2

At the end of your turn, restore one defence to this folower. Ability (Evolved): At the end of your turn, restore one defence to this follower.

Grand Summoning

Class: Runecraft

Runecraft

Type: Spell

Spell

Rarity: Gold

Gold

Ability: Earth Rite: Give +1/+0 to all allied followers, including followers summoned by this card. Summon a Guardian Golem, a Clay Golem, and a Scrap Golem.

Earth Rite: Give +1/+0 to all allied followers, including followers summoned by this card.

Stormborne Wings

Class: Dragoncraft

Dragoncraft

Type: Spell

Spell

Rarity: Bronze

Bronze

Ability: Storm

It's about that time again where Shadowverse is starting to get hyped about its upcoming expansion pack, Chronogenesis.This pack'll have 138 new cards, a fair chunk more than it's previous pack's 104, plus three leader cards from the 1st Birthday Popularity Poll. The major reason for this increase is because of the introduction of Portalcraft, Shadowverse's eighth class.On top of these new cards, there's also be a new way to play: the Rotation play format. Here, cards from the five most recently released sets will be playable, and it'll join the current Unlimited play format, giving you two ways to dive into the game.