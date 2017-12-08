Pocket Gamer exclusive: Four new cards from Shadowverse's upcoming Chronogenesis pack

This pack'll have 138 new cards, a fair chunk more than it's previous pack's 104, plus three leader cards from the 1st Birthday Popularity Poll. The major reason for this increase is because of the introduction of Portalcraft, Shadowverse's eighth class.
On top of these new cards, there's also be a new way to play: the Rotation play format. Here, cards from the five most recently released sets will be playable, and it'll join the current Unlimited play format, giving you two ways to dive into the game.
Happy Pig
- Class: Neutral
- Type: Follower
- Rarity: Bronze
- Ability (Unevolved): Last Words: Restore one defence to your leader.
- Ability (Evolved): Last Words: Restore three defence to your leader.
Homebound Mercenary
- Class: Swordcraft
- Type: Follower
- Rarity: Silver
- Trait: Officer
- Ability (Unevolved): At the end of your turn, restore one defence to this folower.
- Fanfare: Enhance(4) Gain +1/+2
- Ability (Evolved): At the end of your turn, restore one defence to this follower.
Grand Summoning
- Class: Runecraft
- Type: Spell
- Rarity: Gold
- Ability: Earth Rite: Give +1/+0 to all allied followers, including followers summoned by this card.
- Summon a Guardian Golem, a Clay Golem, and a Scrap Golem.
Stormborne Wings
- Class: Dragoncraft
- Type: Spell
- Rarity: Bronze
- Ability: Storm