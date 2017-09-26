Shadowgun Legends' latest War Room stream shows off live PvP gameplay and a co-op trailer

With Shadowgun Legends still on the way out, it's a bitter-sweet one this week as MADFINGER Games recently hosted their final War Room stream.
As it was the last of the lot, we got some more details and some exclusive insights into what we can expect from the game and how it's going. There are a couple of major things to point out in the scheme of things. One: we got a look at the first live PvP battle. While there're a few issues the team need to work on, it's looking more and more promising.
Two: MADFINGER Games revealed a new cooperative gameplay teaser which shows off a variety of enemies, environments, and some co-op puzzle solving. The two big asks for this type of mobile gameplay is whether it'd be cross-platform (between iOS and Android) and how well it'll run during the campaigns. The performance looks pretty smooth so far, so let's hope it turns out like that come release day.
I wish I could reveal a super-close release window, but there's still nothing on that front, though you can sign up to the beta here. Aside from that we've just got to keep our eyes on the prize and hope the next chunk of news gives us something to look forward to.