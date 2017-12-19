19 million installs for RPG-fighter Shadow Fight 3 already

The RPG-fighting game has already been downloaded more than 19 million times since its worldwide launch in mid November, and reached No.1 positions in 121 countries on iPad, 49 countries on iPhone and 31 countries on Android, as Nikita Korzhavin, Nekki’s business development manager, announced to Pocket Gamer today.
With its flagship series going from strength to strength, 2018 is certainly looking like it's going to be a positive year for Nekki, whose attentions also seem to be focused on expanding into the Asian marketplace.
The Chinese market seems to be of particular interest for Nekki having recently released a job ad on Pocket Gamer Biz, searching for a business development manager based in China.
In case you just so happen to be living in China at the moment and looking for a new career path, working for one of the most exciting mobile development studios, then be sure to take note of this interesting job opportunity.
