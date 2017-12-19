  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS

Printable version | Send to a friend PREFERRED PARTNER ARTICLE

19 million installs for RPG-fighter Shadow Fight 3 already

Fighting spirit

Product: Shadow Fight 3 | Publisher: Nekki | Genre: Action, Fighting
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
It's definitely the season to be jolly for the folks over at Nekki, as the developer reported some extremely positive results for Shadow Fight 3, the latest entry into what is arguably the biggest fighting franchise to ever grace the mobile platform.

The RPG-fighting game has already been downloaded more than 19 million times since its worldwide launch in mid November, and reached No.1 positions in 121 countries on iPad, 49 countries on iPhone and 31 countries on Android, as Nikita Korzhavin, Nekki’s business development manager, announced to Pocket Gamer today.



With its flagship series going from strength to strength, 2018 is certainly looking like it's going to be a positive year for Nekki, whose attentions also seem to be focused on expanding into the Asian marketplace.

The Chinese market seems to be of particular interest for Nekki having recently released a job ad on Pocket Gamer Biz, searching for a business development manager based in China.

In case you just so happen to be living in China at the moment and looking for a new career path, working for one of the most exciting mobile development studios, then be sure to take note of this interesting job opportunity.

http://www.pocketgamer.biz/asia/jobs/advert/903/business-development-manager-in-china/

If you haven't heard about the Shadow Fight 3 yet, then you should definitely check out our review here.
 
PREFERRED PARTNER ARTICLE
From time to time Steel Media offers companies and organisations the opportunity to partner with us on specially commissioned articles on subjects we think are of interest to our readers. For more information about how we work with commercial partners, please visit http://download.steelmedia.co.uk/terms/SM-Sponsorship-Editorial-Independence-Policy.pdf.
If you're interested in becoming a Preferred Partner please click here.
Reviewer photo
Pocket Gamer staff  19 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
Comments have been disabled for this promotional article.
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!