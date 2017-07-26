The fantastic fighter Shadow Fight 3 launches worldwide on iOS and Android November 16th

Shadow Fight 3 is an RPG fighting game and the third in its series. Taking up arms as a hero who has yet to find their destiny, the world's going to hell around you. With three factions/fighting styles to decide between as the Heralds, Legion, and Dynasty plot behind each others backs and tear the land apart, you'd better choose wisely.
If you've had a chance to play the soft launch/beta, you'll know the RPG aspect is more detailed than the previous games. You'll collect moves, gear, weapons, and more, and mix them up to make your ideal technique and play style. Its art style has also had a major upgrade as it runs smoothly, features gorgeous animation, and realistic physics.
Shadow Fight 3 will be arriving on iOS and Android worldwide on November 16th. We'll let you know if anything changes, but mark it in your diaries and get ready to kick some serious butt.
Source: Twitter.