The fantastic fighter Shadow Fight 3 launches worldwide on iOS and Android November 16th

If you've had a chance to play the soft launch/beta, you'll know the RPG aspect is more detailed than the previous games. You'll collect moves, gear, weapons, and more, and mix them up to make your ideal technique and play style. Its art style has also had a major upgrade as it runs smoothly, features gorgeous animation, and realistic physics.