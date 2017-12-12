Rusty Lake's next premium point and click puzzler Paradise arrives on iOS and Android in January

If you're a little out of the loop, or haven't tucked into any of Rusty Lake's games before, Paradise is the latest premium point and click title which follows the usual dark/twisted story pattern. Set on a small island in the 18th century, it's up to you to help your island be rid of the ten plagues following your mother's death.
Rusty Lake Paradise will be released on iOS, Android, Steam and Itch.io on January 11th 2018 and will cost 3 €/$ (taxes can differ)! Read more about last stages of development on our blog:— Rusty Lake (@rustylakecom) December 12, 2017
https://t.co/ZkQ6MbVkVUand make sure to check out our secret Christmas gift :) #RustyLake pic.twitter.com/AwmEX57Nfj
It'll be arriving a little later than the developer thought, due to the lengthy development process, the game's bigger narrative, and the number of new characters. Long story short, detail takes time and effort.
On the blog as well, RL have a quick tease about what's next for the team once Paradise is out. According to Robin and Maarten there'll be, "...a very UNIQUE project that gets more shape every week… It will be something completely new for Rusty Lake and has never been done before in gaming."
Rusty Lake Paradise heads to iOS, Android, Steam, and Itch.io for £3/$3(ish) on January 11th 2018. Keep an eye out over Christmas for its first trailer.