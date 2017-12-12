  • arrow
Rusty Lake's next premium point and click puzzler Paradise arrives on iOS and Android in January

Plus, they've just teased a NEW project

Product: Rusty Lake Paradise | Publisher: Rusty Lake
For: Android
 
We've been waiting for it eagerly for the past year and today Rusty Lake took to Twitter to put us all out of our miseries as they announced Rusty Lake Paradise's release date. 
If you're a little out of the loop, or haven't tucked into any of Rusty Lake's games before, Paradise is the latest premium point and click title which follows the usual dark/twisted story pattern. Set on a small island in the 18th century, it's up to you to help your island be rid of the ten plagues following your mother's death. 

It'll be arriving a little later than the developer thought, due to the lengthy development process, the game's bigger narrative, and the number of new characters. Long story short, detail takes time and effort. 

On the blog as well, RL have a quick tease about what's next for the team once Paradise is out. According to Robin and Maarten there'll be, "...a very UNIQUE project that gets more shape every week… It will be something completely new for Rusty Lake and has never been done before in gaming."

Rusty Lake Paradise heads to iOS, Android, Steam, and Itch.io for £3/$3(ish) on January 11th 2018. Keep an eye out over Christmas for its first trailer.
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 12 December 2017
