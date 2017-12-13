ANDROID WALKTHROUGH Rules of Survival tips and tricks - Tips for winning with teamwork Squad up and shoot 'em down Product: Rules of Survival | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad Android, iPhone, iPad Tweet Dave Aubrey by Image gallery >> Rules of Survival is a harsh place, but with a team it’s much more manageable.



Here we’ve put together a bit of advice for those looking to jump into Rules of Survival in a squad, hopefully they’ll lead your team through the battleground and towards that win.



Take care out there, and keep your head down!







Safety in numbers



As soon as you see a member of your team jump from the plane at the start, follow them. There’s no sense in being in a team if you’re on the other side of the map.



Take it slow and move as a group, search buildings together and make sure to keep an eye on the horizon and listen for gunshots.



Having someone back you up is an obvious advantage in a firefight.







Sharing is caring



In single player it’s a rule of first-come, first-served. Whomever finds the weapons, keeps the weapons, but with a team you need to be more flexible.



If a team member has no weapons, share the one you’re not using so much. In a firefight, if they can’t fire, it’s going to be a tough fight.



This goes for ammo and other reserves too - if they die, you can take it all back anyway.







No one gets left behind



If you become aware a team mate falling, go back for them. If there’s a chance of survival, it’s worth it.



This rule is especially important in the early game, where players are using their fists and aren’t prepared to land killing blows.



If you come in with a gun, it’s a quick win, and you can save your partner.







Travel games



Moving as a group includes in vehicles, too! You might not be able to pair up on a bike, but cars often allow for a team of four to travel.



Pick a reliable driver, and those with automatic weapons in passenger seats to they can shoot at straggling enemies in exciting drive-bys.







To the death



Stick with your team to the end of the game, even if you die early. It’s worth seeing how the game turns out.



Along the way you can take a few tips from your team’s more successful players, and your team just might end up winning that chicken dinner.





What's this? Tweet Dave Aubrey 13 December 2017 Follow @ODDERZinnit Have your say! Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.