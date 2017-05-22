Can you play Ode to Joy on guitar and explain Rocksmith on iPad at the same time? [Video]

Subscribe to AppSpy on

Rocksmith has just been soft-launched on the Canadian App Store.



Rather than take the Guitar Hero approach of making you feel like Hendrix for mashing a bit of guitar-shaped plastic with colourful buttons, Rocksmith aims to teach you to play the real thing.



Now it's strutted onto the mobile stage - specifically on iPad - we needed to have a bash. Cue a man with a beard in an office playing Ode to Joy while trying to construct meaningful sentences.