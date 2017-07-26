  • arrow
 ANDROID NEWS - UPCOMING

The fast-paced combat racer Road Warriors arrives on iOS and Android on August 3rd

Need for SPEEEEEEEED

Product: Road Warriors | Publisher: Lucky Kat
For: Android
 
Remember back in February when we let you know that Lucky Kat was bringing Road Warriors to mobile? No? Ahh, that's okay because you can get your hands on the game next week.
Developed by TurtleBlaze, Road Warriors was originally set for release on Steam before the project got put on hold a few months back.

In this side-scrolling combat racer there's no such thing as fair play as you use everything in your arsenal to win and win big. Rockets, machine guns, you name it. Then again, having been inspired by films like Mad Max and Redline we could expect nothing less. 

Similar to successful jumps in games like Alto's Adventure or Mario Kart 8, if you land a flip just right you'll get a boost. The more you flip, the bigger your boost will be, and as you know a single, well-timed flip could be all that lies between you and sweet, sweet victory.

Road Warriors arrives on iOS and Android on August 3rd. 
 
Reviewer photo
Emily Sowden 26 July 2017
