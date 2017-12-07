ANDROID NEWS - NEW RELEASE Printable version | Send to a friend New iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch games out this week - Reigns: Her Majesty, Ashworld, The Sexy Brutale, and more It's another bunch of wonderful new releases Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips Product: Reigns: Her Majesty | Publisher: Devolver Digital For: Android Also on: iPhone, iPad, Steam Tweet Emily Sowden by



If you simply can't wait to get that Friday feeling, here's this week's list of simply the best new games to dive into, and there's some real stonkers this time around.

iOS/Android/AR

Amazing Katamari Damacy

Publisher: Bandai Namco

Platform: iOS/Android

Price: F2P Roll your Katamari into a ball and help the prince in this colourful and chaotic endless runner. Collect thousands of objects, team up with your cousins, and save the galaxy by winning back the Queen's heart... and other stuff.







Ashworld

Publisher: Pascal Bestebroer

Platform: iOS

Price: £3.99/$3.99 It's been a while in the making, but OrangePixel's latest mobile game is out in the world. Ashworld is an open world survival game set a few hundred years in the future. In the middle of the apocalypse both food and water are valuable and rare to come by, though that's not your only worry in this pixelated world.







Battle Pinball

Publisher: Tuokio Inc.

Platform: iOS



Price: F2P If you love Pinball but hate playing it on your own, meet your middle ground option. This PvP versus is played on one device and it's you against the person sitting opposite you, or you against an AI that's probably way better than you thought it'd be. But that's okay, man. There's no-one judging your losing streak here.







Big Shot Boxing

Publisher: Colin Lane/Brad Erkkila

Platform: iOS/Android

Price: F2P Live out that boxing career you've always wanted and pick the style best suited for you. Whether you want to take the sneaky feet and tippy-tap approach or just throw all of your chips in and go for the big knock-out, that's up to you and your twitchy fingers.







Derrick the Deathfin

Publisher: different cloth

Platform: iOS

Price: £2.99/$2.99 It's great to see our pal Derrick on the App Store at last. Though you tell people you're avenging the death of your parents, you're really just going on a destructive rampage as you chew through birds, fish, bears, whatever. Work through 32 punishing levels, 11 gorgeous environments, and four sub-continents.







Getting Over It

Publisher: Bennet Foddy

Platform: iOS

Price: £4.99/$4.99 It's an odd one, but stay with it. Getting Over It is a hilarious and deeply punishing game about getting up a mountain with just your hammer and a heavy pot. When you're not crying from frustration and exasperation, you can listen to the deep, philosophical reasonings to your problem at hand. Like, woah, man.







Siege Breakers

Publisher: Halfbrick Studios

Platform: iOS

Price: F2P It's time to blow up some poorly constructed, Medieval castles and harmless sheepy bystanders. Fling exploding barrels and rockets, climb across your furniture to get the right vantage point, and collect building materials for you to make the castle of your wildest dreams (then blow it up).







Streets of Rage: Classic

Publisher: SEGA

Platform: iOS/Android

Price: F2P Arm yourself with knives, drainpipes, and bottles to fight through eight thug-infested urban areas and bring order to the city. If you love the beat 'em up classics, you'll likely want to give this one a shot.







PepeLine Adventures

Publisher: Ashot Balasanyan

Platform: iOS/Android

Price: F2P Help Pepe and Line get together again in this stunning pipeline puzzler. Work through six different fairy islands and tons of levels, enjoy the striking 3D, isometric gameplay, and challenge yourself to get a medal in each level.







Portal Knights

Publisher: 505 Games

Platform: iOS/Android

Price: £4.99/$4.99 Leave the world you know behind and step into the unknown world of this cooperative sandbox action-RPG. Craft powerful gear and level up to the nines to take on the bad guys of the game, and explore a bunch of randomly generated islands to restore peace.







Reigns: Her Majesty

Publisher: Devolver Digital

Platform: iOS/Android

Price: £2.99/$2.99 or cheaper Find out just how difficult it is to rule a kingdom as Queen in this latest release. Make tough decisions, balance your empire, and die in a hell of a lot of ways as you work through conspiracy, sickness, and tricky politics.



Runewards

Publisher: FredBear Games/Reaver Games

Platform: iOS/Android

Price: F2P If you're looking for a new fantasy card game to shuffle into over the weekend, Runewards is a game all about bluffing and outsmarting your opponent. Whether you want to play solo against AI or take the challenge against other players around the world, it all starts with a handful of cards.







The Uncertain

Publisher: Hypetrain Digital

Platform: iOS (also available on Android)

Price: £2.99/$2.99 When all of humanity is gone and logic is made up entirely of zeros and ones, what adventures lie in wait for a little robot curious about the human race. Test your skills, solve diverse challenges, explore stunning environments, and make tactical decisions in this episodic puzzler.







VEmpire - The Kings of Darkness

Publisher: Wolfgang Lueger

Platform: iOS

Price: £6.99/$6.99 This vampire-themed deck-building game mixes history and horror together as it takes inspiration from one of history's most influential royal dynasties, the house of Habsburg. This one's 100% IAP-free, so you can't pay your way through it, pal.







Nintendo Switch

Human Fall Flat

Publisher: Curve Digital

Platform: Switch

Price: £14.99/$14.99 Play as Bob and help him figure out the advanced physics and innovative controls of the game as he solves puzzles and experiments with the tools he's been given. Of course, you could always misuse the tools to have more fun, but you didn't hear that from me.







Riptide GP: Renegade

Publisher: Vector Unit

Platform: Switch

Price: £9.99/$9.99 Race against each other and defy the police in this game of illicit hydrojet racing. Kick out death-defying stunts, dodge the fuzz through public waterways, and put your pedal to the metal for breakneck speeds across the lapping water.







The Sexy Brutale

Publisher: Tequila Works

Platform: Switch

Price: £17.99/$19.99 This murder mystery game takes place in a never-ending masked ball. After the guests start dying quite horribly at the Sexy Brutale casino mansion, you've got a second chance at redemption once midnight strikes and the clocks turn back.







Slain: Back From Hell

Publisher: Digerati

Platform: Switch

Price: £17.99/$19.99 Enjoy Gothic action and some seriously bitty, gory deaths as you control the fate of our doomed hero, Bathoryn. It's your job to liberate six cursed realms from six deadly overlords and battle across blighted lands, avoiding traps, monsters, and more.







Teslagrad

Publisher: Rain Games

Platform: Switch

Price: £13.49/$14.99 Explore this non-linear world (and hand-drawn environments) using magnetism and other electromagnetic powers. Jump into a timeless adventure and discover the story of a boy who finds himself engulfed in a long-forgotten conspiracy.







WWE 2K18

Publisher: 2K Sports

Platform: Switch

Price: £54.99/$59.99 WWE 2K18 brings you closest to the ring yet with hard-hitting action, drama, new game modes, additional match types, deep creation capabilities, and much, much more.





