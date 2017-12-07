ANDROID WALKTHROUGH Reigns: Her Majesty tips and tricks - Using the items Cheeky advice for spraying perfume and shooting people Product: Reigns: Her Majesty | Publisher: Devolver Digital | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Android, iPhone, iPad, Steam Tweet Dave Aubrey by Image gallery >> Reigns: Her Majesty has released and it’s pretty excellent, and has us swiping left and right more than ever. Getting better results than ever, too.



Here you’ll find some simple advice for using the five items you’ll acquire in game.



This certainly isn’t an exhaustive guide on how to use every item - you need to discover some things for yourself - but this’ll definitely give you the necessary wisdom to progress if you’re in a pinch.







Dueling Pistol



The Dueling Pistol can be used to get out of awkward situations - or make situations considerably more awkward, depending on what you’re interested in.



To Duel, you must pay attention to what the owl says; he’ll indicate a special word, and you must hold your fire until you see that word. Once he uses it in a sentence, you fire.



You won’t often find people who will actually accept your challenges, but if you feel cornered by the King or someone else and feel death drawing near, maybe a threat is in order.



Perfume



Remind the commoners that you are royalty with the perfume, and you can avoid an untimely death. Or, you know, just make progress.



If someone is showing you disrespect, you can sometimes charm them with the perfume, reminding them of your status.



One good use is for when you’ve upset the church (if you’re like me, this will happen a lot) and the cardinal has come to strike you down. Use the perfume on him, and he’ll let it slide - though this will only work once per life.







Bone



One of the more mysterious items in the game, a Saint’s bone can be obtained by completing some specific tasks.



When you’ve got the church stat to max, show the chicken bone to the cardinal who will appear, and you’ll be rewarded with the Saint’s Bone.



…Alternatively, you can use the bone to play fetch with a dog.



Clock



Initially the clock will be broken, but never fear, one of your advisors will soon help fix an old owl clock in the palace, and then you’ll know exactly who to show it to.



Transforming into the Clock of Destiny once repaired, you can use it to access special scenes that are important to the overall story.



The best use, in the short term, is using it in certain parts of the garden maze. Look for star signs hidden in the environment; using the clock near different star signs will have different results.







Book



The book starts off a bit mysterious, but with a bit of magical influence in your life, you’ll soon have the Red Book, a book of spells.



Using the book on animals will actually allow the usually-useless critters to speak with you, and then you can all sorts of interesting interactions and dialogue options.



