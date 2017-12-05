ANDROID WALKTHROUGH Reigns: Her Majesty tips and tricks - Beginner tips for benevolent rulers This guide will walk you through getting started in Reigns: Her Majesty Product: Reigns: Her Majesty | Publisher: Devolver Digital | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad Android, iPhone, iPad Tweet Dave Aubrey by Image gallery >> Reigns: Her Majesty is smashing its way onto mobile devices this week, and actually, it’s fantastic. The Tinder-style decision making somehow works wonderfully for managing an empire, especially when you’re as hands-off as the Queen.



Here you’ll find some great tips and tricks for starting out in Reigns: Her Majesty, from being a benevolent ruler to a ruthless tyrant.



As the Monarch you must please the people, but not too much. With our advice, your reign will survive for that much longer…







Benevolence



As Queen, you want to try and please everyone - well, not too much, but you’ll get the hang of things.



If your Monarchy becomes too wealthy, too religious, too beloved or too militarised, you’re on your way to an early grave. As a result, you can’t really swing towards any one personality type, if you want to live for long.



Get ready to please religious leaders and faff about with some truly insulting traditions in order to keep everyone happy, but also, be prepared to be a bit rude and turn some people down too, all in the name of balance.







Feminism



You’re the Queen, and while there may be a King, he’s a bit useless. Don’t worry about him too much, this is your kingdom now. Or should that be Queendom?



As such, you shouldn’t let yourself get tied down too much by the archaic views of the court and church. You’re a strong, independent woman, and sometimes turning people down is exactly what you need - in fact, it’ll often increase your ruthlessness, protecting you from a demise from a weak country.



But of course, the church won’t let you get away with it too much. Ignore their rules about covering up and acting less salacious and they’ll soon have you locked in a tower - backwards times indeed.







Throwing around items



The items you slowly collect get carried across your Queens, inherited over time, and can get you out of plenty of difficult situations.



Many items you’ll have to show to certain people, and they’ll drop hints as to what they’re interested in. A woman who fixes your clock can be shown another clock for repairs, while the Cardinal from the church can be swayed by spraying your perfume in his face.



These tactics can help you avoid death, but throw around too many items incorrectly and you’ll soon find your reign is over.







Your star sign



The Celestial Clock depends heavily on star signs and astronomy, so familiarising yourself with some of the symbols can help.



In the Castle Maze, star signs are drawn on the walls, and using the Celestial Clock near certain signs will lead you to new conversations which progress the overall storyline.



Take note when characters mention your own star sign, or act as if there’s some meaning to it.







Off with her head!



Sometimes though, you just can’t get your way. You’ll find yourself in situations you just can’t come back from.



If the Cardinal, King or whoever else comes to you and your only reply options are “What…” then it’s possible that a swift death awaits. Item usage delay your demise, but not for long unless you sort out your affairs.



Sometimes restarting with a new Queen and trying things over from the top can really work out, so it’s not the end of the world, it’s just a new beginning.





What's this? Tweet Dave Aubrey 5 December 2017 Follow @ODDERZinnit Have your say! Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.