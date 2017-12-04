  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
 ANDROID FEATURE

3 reasons Reigns: Her Majesty is one of our most anticipated games of the year

Long may she reign
Product: Reigns: Her Majesty | Publisher: Devolver Digital | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad
 
Reigns: Her Majesty is coming out on iOS, Android and Steam this week, and we're really rather excited about it.

Why's that, you ask? Allow us to explain.

The first Reigns was awesome

Though it's not called Reigns 2, Reigns: Her Majesty is a full-on sequel to - you guessed it - Reigns. Which turned out to be one of our favourite games of 2016.

You can read why that was so in our review.

Here was a quirky choose-your-own-adventure game that had you plotting your way through successive kingships using the control system from Tinder. It was as frivolous and yet simultaneously nuanced as that mish mash of elements would suggest.



The writing was spot on, with just the right combination of silliness and black humour. From devil dogs to revolting peasants and scheming priests, it was essentially one big balancing act between four key factions.

Should one of those element gain too much power - or fall too low - then your reign would come to an end. Probably violently.

It's offering a different perspective

The headline twist with Reigns: Her Majesty is right there in the headline. This time you're playing the role of the queen rather than the king.

Switching to a female perspective would seem like a positive (if minor) move at the end of a tumultuous year for gender equality - and that's putting it mildly. But we're particularly excited to see what the writers of Reigns will do with the switch.



As we've already mentioned, the writing in the first game was much sharper and cleverer than most other games. Through all the zaniness and humour, Reigns managed to paint a vivid picture of the impossibility of power.

Hopefully the sequel will be able to say something interesting about women in power, both at the time of its Renaissance setting and today.

New era, new challenges

As we've just mentioned, Reigns: Her Majesty also brings things forward to Renaissance times. That in itself opens up a whole world of narrative possibilities.

With a new era of knowledge and enlightenment to draw from, we're hoping from an even more nuanced tale.



Publisher Devolver Digital is also promising a new inventory system, for which you must find and upgrade five special items. You can then use these powerful items on character cards in order to unlock special paths through the constantly evolving story.

Basically, while Reigns: Her Majesty seems to have an even more interesting plot, it also sounds like it's more gamey than the first one. This is a good thing, and could broaden the game's appeal further.
 
Reviewer photo
Jon Mundy 4 December 2017
Have your say!  
POPULAR FEATURES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
LATEST VIDEOS
VIDEO REVIEWS