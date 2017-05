Subscribe to AppSpy on

If you're not familiar with the concept behind the game, it's essentially chess but with randomized pieces. You can thus have 7 bishops, 5 knights and any kind of combination you can think of. Your goal is to win with that.Our own Harry Slater though it was brilliant and he even said that " Really Bad Chess takes a really bad idea and somehow manages to make it a lot of fun ".Seems like something everyone should try, especially for free.