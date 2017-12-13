  • arrow
    LOG IN 
    • Log in using an option below.
         
      Forgot password?
      Login with Facebook
      Sign in with Twitter

  • REGISTER
ABOUT US
Shop Contact Us Submit Videos Who Are We? Hall Of Fame Advertising With PG Games Archive
BEST GAMES
Best games on iPhone Best games on iPad Best games on Apple Watch Best games on Android
FREE STUFF
Best free games on iPhone Best free games on iPad Best free games on Apple Watch Best free games on Android Competitions
GAME SALES
iPhone game sales iPad game sales Apple Watch game sales Android game sales
UPDATED GAMES
Latest iPhone game updates Latest iPad game updates Latest Apple Watch game updates Latest Android game updates
NEW RELEASES
New iPhone games New iPad games New Apple Watch games New Android games
MORE PG SITES
PG.biz PG FRANCE PG GERMANY PG Game Guides PG GameHubs PG Connects
MORE SM SITES
AppSpy 148 Apps Android Rundown iPhone Quality Index iPad Quality Index Android Quality Index Swipe Magazine Best App Ever Awards
PARTNERS
Metacritic
GameRankings
Pocket Gamer on NewsNow
GamesTracker
dx.net
UK Mobile Pages Directory
Skinflint Price Comparison
Android header logo

 ANDROID NEWS - UPDATE

Printable version | Send to a friend

Race for the Galaxy is getting the Brink of War expansion on iOS and Android tomorrow

Brinksmanship

Summary News Review Screens Videos Articles Tips  
Product: Race for the Galaxy | Publisher: Temple Gate Games
For: Android   Also on: iPhone, iPad
 
Race for the Galaxy Android, thumbnail 1
A few months back, Race for the Galaxy came out for iOS and Android. And tomorrow it's going to get a new update that'll include the Brink of War expansion.

When the game first came out, it included two expansions, The Gathering Storm and Rebel vs Imperium. Brink of War adds even more content to an already chock full game then.

You'll get four new starting worlds, 36 extra developments and worlds, five new goals, and something called prestige. That's a new way of earning victory. You'll also get a new action called Search, which lets you find cards that compliment your strategies.

The update is also set to bring a host of tweaks and upgrades to other aspects of Race for the Galaxy, which is nice.

Brink of War will be available as in IAP from tomorrow, and it'll set you back £3.99 / $3.99 to pick it up. If you've not got Race for the Galaxy yet you can grab it from the App Store by clicking here, and the Google Play Store by clicking here. You'll pay £6.99 / $6.99 for it at both stores.

BoardGameGeek
 
Reviewer photo
Harry Slater 13 December 2017
Have your say! Related stories  
POPULAR STORIES
RECENT COMMENTS
Launch
Quatros Origins out on iOS and Android now
Developers Corner
Launch
Zen Blocks is relaxing new mix of Tetris with Match 3 for puzzle fans!
Developers Corner
Launch
Artbreak - are you ready for a relaxing yet challenging puzzle game?
Developers Corner
General
The top 3 android phones for on-the-go player
Developers Corner
Launch
Assault Breaker lands on iOS and Android
Developers Corner
Launch
King of Booze: Drinking Game looks to be your ideal weekend companion
Developers Corner
Launch
New exciting physics puzzler ROTO now available to download for free
Developers Corner
Preview
Deep Sea Slots
Brus Media
General
Can videogame violence actually make the world a safer place?
Happylatte
General
No Deposit Bingo
Brus Media
Launch
Dubstep Hero
Brus Media
Launch
Robo & Bobo - New iOS & Android Release Coming Soon
Nice Touch Games
LATEST NEWS
VIDEO REVIEWS
Running!