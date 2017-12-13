Race for the Galaxy is getting the Brink of War expansion on iOS and Android tomorrow

A few months back, Race for the Galaxy came out for iOS and Android. And tomorrow it's going to get a new update that'll include the Brink of War expansion.
When the game first came out, it included two expansions, The Gathering Storm and Rebel vs Imperium. Brink of War adds even more content to an already chock full game then.
You'll get four new starting worlds, 36 extra developments and worlds, five new goals, and something called prestige. That's a new way of earning victory. You'll also get a new action called Search, which lets you find cards that compliment your strategies.
The update is also set to bring a host of tweaks and upgrades to other aspects of Race for the Galaxy, which is nice.
Brink of War will be available as in IAP from tomorrow, and it'll set you back £3.99 / $3.99 to pick it up. If you've not got Race for the Galaxy yet you can grab it from the App Store by clicking here, and the Google Play Store by clicking here. You'll pay £6.99 / $6.99 for it at both stores.
