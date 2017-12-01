ANDROID WALKTHROUGH Puzzledom tips and tricks - Perfecting every puzzle type Become a pro at solving puzzles and sliding blocks Product: Puzzledom | Format: Android, iPhone, iPad Android, iPhone, iPad Tweet Dave Aubrey by Image gallery >> So you decided to tackle some brain teasers, eh? We can’t blame you, and Puzzledom is definitely a good place to get started.



In this guide we’ll run you through some tips for and how to play the first five games available to you in Puzzledom; the rest, Rolling Ball, Number Link, Shikaku, Colours, Fill and Sokoban will become available as you play, or an be purchased with coins.



Take a look at our guide below, and you’ll be a brainiac before you know it. No cheating, now…







Connect



In Connect you simply need to link together the coloured blocks by drawing a line through the grid to connect them. Simple, right? Well, you also need to ensure every square on the grid is filled. That’s where things get tricky.



As a simple rule, make sure the blocks furthest apart from one another are connected to start with, and slowly work through the others, making sure never to block the colours from being able to connect.



You can’t go back over a used square, so try and go the long way around connecting your first blocks, and the rest should fall into place.







Tangram



In Tangram you have to slot a bunch of flat shapes to fit perfectly within a square - again, it sounds simple, but things soon become much more complicated.



The abstract shapes can be difficult to mentally slot together, so the best method is trial and error. Place a few of the larger shapes, and then try moving them around. They don’t rotate, so begin by slotting the flat sides into each corner.



You can’t see the size of your shape until you try to place it, so trial and error really is the way to win the day.







Plumber



Plumber is a connect-the-pipes games that might be familiar to anyone that’s done any “hacking” in Bioshock. Here you’ll be connecting multiple pipes of different colours to progress.



A simple rule to keep in mind is that all of the pipe pieces available to you will be used, and of course, pipes of a particular colour must connect to the rest of that colour pipe.



Start at one end (you can’t move the ends so you’ll know which they are) and slowly go through. Straight pipe squares will always point straight ahead, so they’re obvious, but right angles might require experimentation to find the right direction.







Blocks



In Blocks you’ll have to squeeze random block shapes into a grid perfectly, which can be quite the challenge, as they rarely slot together they way you want until the last moment.



Analyse the shape of the edge of the blocks and your grid, and see which pieces perfectly fit against the sides without leaving gaps. If it leaves a gap, move it to other locations, and try to squeeze a smaller block in next to it.



Start with the largest block at your disposal, it’ll fit in a small number of places, and one of those locations has to be correct. From there, fit the other blocks around it to find the solution.







Escape



In Escape you’ll be sliding blocks around in order to help a pink block escape out the door. This is actually one of the easier puzzle types, and we’re sure you’ll fly through it.



You basically want to clear the path for the pink block before sliding it out, and the best way to do that is, obviously, to get rid of everything in the way. You can do this by sliding the other blocks up or down.



Remember that this doesn’t mean you won’t have to move that pink block. You might need to move it back and forth so you shift about other blocks and filter them above and below your pink block, thus clearing the path forward.





